Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn is celebrating 33 years of sobriety. The boat captain took to Instagram to reflect on her life since becoming sober and the ups and downs she's faced along the way.

"It’s been 33 years clean for me. From jails, institutions, car crashes, motorcycle accidents, hospitals, bankruptcy, heart attack & cancer. I felt like a hopeless human being, always in trouble, people turning away from me because I was so destructive. The day finally came when I had my last drink and drug on August 29th 1989," Captain Sandy shared.

She went on to say that where her life is today fills her with gratitude and shared the number for the national addiction hotline, for fans who may be struggling with their own addictions.

The Below Deck Med star continued, "My life today is beyond my wildest dreams. If you're suffering from addiction and want help, call the hotline and ask for help. 1-855-290-0468. God speed to you all. Today I have gratitude! #soberity #clean #sober #godspeed #lifeisgood #dontgiveup #miracles #miracleshappen."

Captain Sandy has been open about her sobriety journey in the past, marking the occasion on social media the last several years.

"32 years clean today. Staying clean one day at a time has been an incredible journey . 32 years ago today they told me if I don’t pick up a drug or drink that I would live a life beyond my wildest dreams. That has happened and continues to happen even when times are hard., no matter what, I don’t pick up!," she wrote last year. "Thank you to all my friends that have helped me along this wild and courageous ride of sobriety. I’m forever grateful. Thank you #God! #sobriety #lifeisgood #32 #onedayatatime #belowdeckmed #belowdeckmediterranean #captainsandy #bravotv #people #Repost @leahshaferofficial."

Season 6 of the reality TV series is currently in full swing, with Captain Sandy returning alongside Bosun Malia White (which has proven to be a little awkward, seeing as Sandy "outed" Malia -- who is actually not queer -- near the end of season 5's run). The pair is joined by an all-new crew: Chief stewardess Katie Flood, chef Mathew Shea, stewardesses Lexi Wilson and Courtney Veale, as well as deckhands David Pascoe, Lloyd Spencer and Mzi "Zee" Dempers. The crew is out to sea on a new boat -- Lady Michelle, an 180-food mega yacht -- in a new location, Sibenik, the oldest native Croatian town on the shores of the Adriatic Sea.

You can watch season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean when it airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Catch up on the first five seasons, now streaming on Peacock.

