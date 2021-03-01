If there's one thing the Below Deck franchise delivers season after season, it's boatmances -- and season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht promises to be no exception. ET has your exclusive first look at the premiere, where the yachties waste no time getting down to business in order to find whose business they can and can't get into!

Most of the gang is gathered on deck -- chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second and third stews Dani Soares and Alli Dore, as well as deckhand Sydney Zaruba -- getting to know one another as they take a break from preparing the boat for its first charter the next day. One of the women notices deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux is MIA, though, down in his cabin snapping selfies to send to an unidentified friend. The women start questioning whether he has a girlfriend, and Jean-Luc shows up just in time to reveal he's single. In fact, it appears the whole crew is!

Check out the conversation here:

Jean-Luc tells the guys he can't imagine coming on a yacht with a significant other, hinting that the urge to get flirty with fellow crew members is too great. Gary then notes that he "quite likes the ratio," as the women outnumber the men this time around.

"I live by one thing though," Gary goes on to tell Jean-Luc and Colin. "That you don't screw the crew."

"That's never really worked out, huh?" Jean-Luc asks back, with a laugh.

"You've never done that?" Colin questions, to which Gary confesses, "Well…"

See where things go from here when season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres on Monday, March 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with a super-sized episode! For a longer look at what’s to come, check out the full trailer below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Adam and Jenna Explain Their 'Complicated' Relationship (Exclusive)

‘Below Deck’s Chef Rachel Hargrove Has No Regrets About Season 8

'Below Deck's Kate Chastain and Josiah Carter Talk Potential Return to the Show (Exclusive)