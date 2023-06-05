Below Deck Sailing Yacht is headed into choppy waters, at least the proverbial kind, as the crew of Parsifal III sails into the second half of season 4.

The much talked-about love triangle between chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin MacRae and first mate Gary King makes the most waves in ET's exclusive sneak peek at what's still to come, as Daisy confronts Gary over his unwarranted jealousy toward her budding romance with Colin. That's when Gary makes a major confession, sharing that he and Daisy once had sex and it was "f**king amazing." It's info Daisy clearly didn't want out in the world, the aftershocks of which jeopardize her future with Colin, who becomes upset over the revelation.

"You're both f**king with my head!" Daisy exclaims at one point, as she's forced to navigate everyone's emotions.

"He had two seasons to try and pursue me, he chose not to," Daisy told ET of Gary's jealousy ahead of the season. "If I'm dating you for three years and you cheat on me, yeah, I’m gonna to sleep with your best friend or your brother, probably. Like, I've done it in the past, I'm probably gonna do it again. But me and Gary were never anything, you know? I'm not quite sure what he thought that I was trying to gain from that. We were never in a relationship."

"I felt like there was a bit of an ego, you know? His ego was hurt," she said. "I think that was more of it than he actually wanted to be with me. But yeah, it was kind of surprising to hear. It was weird when I was like, 'You had two years to tell me you liked me, and now you're choosing to tell me?'"

Watch the full first look here:

Gary finds himself locked in a second love triangle of sorts, too, this one with stewardess Mads Herrera and deckhand Alex Propson. He's once again jealous Mads is showing interest in someone else. Then, there's an apparent third triangle... as Alex pursues Daisy's sister, Bonnie, during a visit!

"I was hoping the crew wouldn't be dumb enough to hook up with their chief stew's sister," Daisy laments in the trailer, as Mads pushes her ear up against a cabin door to eavesdrop on Bonnie's hookup, seemingly with Alex or Gary.

The charter guests bring their own romantic entanglements aboard, too, with a throuple causing so much drama that Captain Glenn Shephard's forced to warn them about being removed from the boat! Oh, and throw in some other crying vacationers and a near-crash or two into the dock for good measure.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, streaming next day on Peacock, and starting on June 12, fans can tune in for back-to-back episodes!

