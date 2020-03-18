Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are All Smiles on Coffee Run

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas continue to spend time together.

The pair were all smiles as they were spotted out on a coffee run in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Their L.A. outing comes days after they returned from a cozy trip abroad, featuring stops -- and some PDA -- in Costa Rica and Cuba.

Affleck, 47, kept it casual on Wednesday, wearing khaki pants, blue sneakers and a gray coat. De Armas, 31, looked comfy in black leggings, a white T-shirt, white sneakers and a gray coat. She accessorized her look with a black crossbody bag, and her cute Maltese pup, Elvis.

Vasquez-Max Lopes-wagnerAZ / BACKGRID

The actors, who co-star in the upcoming film Deep Water, sparked romance rumors earlier this month, after they were photographed on vacation together in Havana, Cuba. Affleck and de Armas then headed to Costa Rica, where they were seen enjoying a romantic stroll on the beach.

De Armas seemingly shared photos Affleck had taken of her on that beach day to her Instagram on Tuesday.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ana de Armas Posts Photos From Costa Rica Trip Seemingly Taken By Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Get Cozy During Beach Stroll in Costa Rica

Ben Affleck and 'Knives Out' Star Ana de Armas Photographed Together in Cuba

Ben Affleck Reveals What He's Looking for in His Next Relationship (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery