Ben Affleck is enjoying his time with Ana de Armas.

The two actors, who met each other while filming their upcoming movie, Deep Water, have been getting cozy over the past couple of months -- and are seeing where their relationship goes, a source tell ET.

"Ben is in a great place and is very happy with Ana. They are low-key," the source says. "He and Ana are getting to know each other during this quarantine time and are excited to see where it goes."

The two were first spotted vacationing together in Cuba last month, and have since been photographed looking smitten with one another on almost daily walks in their Los Angeles neighborhood.

As for Affleck's three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the source says, "He and Jen have always been great at co-parenting and this time is no different," adding that "he’s seeing the kids as much as possible and taking the necessary safety precautions."

Last month, another source told ET that Affleck and the Knives Out star "instantly had a connection." The source also noted that de Armas was supportive of Affleck's sobriety, which he was extremely open about while promoting his latest film, The Way Back.

"Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he's going through," the source said. "Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it's been fun and exciting for both."

