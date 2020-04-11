Ben Platt is a quaran-cheer king!

The cast of Netfix's reality series Cheervirtually reunited on social media on Saturday for a "Cheer Chat" hosted by Monica Aldama and Andy Cosferent. Among those included in the livestream were Shannon Woolsey, James Thomas, Justin Hinsley, Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer.

After playing a quick game of trivia, they were joined by their special guest: the Dear Evan Hansen star. Quarantining with his family in Los Angeles, Ben shared how he was spending his time amid the coronavirus pandemic. They then had James show them a cheer routine.

As James taught everyone the steps, it turned out to be a lot harder than they expected. When asked why James made the routine so fast, Ben jokingly quipped, "because he wants to end my career."

The results were hilarious, as the cast and Ben attempted to recreate James' choreography. It was Gabi, meanwhile, who almost nailed the whole thing down before Ben had to leave.

But before the actor said goodbye, he treated viewers to a few lines from Adele's "Make You Feel My Love."

The cast then did a fun Q&A, where they shared what they miss most about being together, when they started cheering, their favorite stunt sequence and much more.

The Cheer crew concluded by announcing a contest to win a $250 Rebel Athletic gift certificate. What fans have to do is learn James' routine, which will be shared online, post it and tag #CheerChat and #RebelLevel. They will then review the submissions and pick a winner on Sunday.

Last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, Varsity Spirit announced plans to cancel all scheduled events for "at least the next eight weeks of the 2020 competition season," including the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance National Championship. The event was scheduled for April 8 to April 12.

Many of the teammates were left heartbroken over losing what could be their last chance at another title.

"I’m gonna miss looking up to you and saying “I’ve got you” I’m gonna miss walking into practice and hugging every single one of you... I’m gonna miss the love from this beautiful team 💔 I love you guys with all my heart... FIOFMU FOREVER," Gabi wrote on Instagram.

For more on the Cheer crew watch ET's exclusive sit-down with the cast in the video below.

