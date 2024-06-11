Ben Potter, YouTuber, Dead at 40 After 'Unfortunate Accident'

Ben Potter, the YouTube personality known as The Comicstorian, has died. He was 40.

According to his wife, Natalie Potter, who shared the news on X (formally Twitter), Ben died on June 8 following an "unfortunate accident."

"Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident," the message began. "To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it."

Ben Potter's death was confirmed by his wife, Natalie. - Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Youtube Shorts

The statement continued, "He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else's. Right now my priority is preserving everything he's built and I don't have any plans beyond that."

Natalie continued her message by sharing that she and Ben's team were going to figure out a way to keep his legacy alive.

"His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn't want it to end like this," she wrote. "Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive. We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I'm not about to stop now. - Nathalie Potter."

So far, no other details surrounding his death have been revealed.

Ben was remembered by his Comicstorian co-host, Hassan Khadair, in a post on X.

"There are no words that can truly describe how devastating this loss is. Ben was my favorite YouTuber, my most chaotic coworker, my mentor, and one of the best friends I have ever had. I will carry @Comicstorian with me forever," he wrote alongside a series of pictures of him and his late friend.

CEO of DC Studios and filmmaker James Gunn took to threads to also mark the loss. The interaction was shared by Hassan, noting that "Benny would have gotten such a kick out of seeing James Gunn talk about him."

After a fan asked if he had heard the news about Ben's death, James wrote, "I just did. I'm so sorry to hear that. My heart goes out to his family and friends."

Ben was also remembered by his fans in the comic book community through tributes on social media and in the comments of his YouTube videos.

Ben's Comicstorian YouTube account -- where he frequently discussed comic books from Marvel and DC -- has over 3.01 million subscribers and each of his videos amassed thousands of likes. The last upload was three days before his death, a video titled Why DC's Reboots Beat Marvel.

