Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement Thursday after 18 season in the NFL that included two Super Bowl victories. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Roethlisberger said his "journey has been exhilarating, fueled by a spirit of competition."

"Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man," Roethlisberger said over footage showing highlights of his career.



The No. 11 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami University was a six-time Pro Bowler. The Steelers never had a losing season during Roethlisberger's career and won Super Bowls 40 and 46.

The player known universally as "Big Ben" posted a 165-81-1 record as a starter, the most in franchise history and fifth-most ever.

"I don't know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me and what a blessing it has been," he said. "While I know with confidence I have given my all to the game, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all it has given to me."

Roethlisberger ended his career in the playoffs, as he finished the regular season with two straight wins to secure a postseason berth. While the Steelers were bounced by the Kansas City Chiefs, 42-21, Roethlisberger threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to winning two Lombardi trophies, Roethlisberger finished his career with the fifth-most passing yards n NFL history.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:50 a.m. ET.

