Ben Smith-Petersen: What to Know About Riley Keough's Husband

Riley Keough has been married to Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015, but while the couple has shared sweet moments on Instagram and on the red carpet, fans got more of an intimate look at Petersen as he spoke on behalf of his wife during her mother, Lisa Marie Presley's, memorial service on Jan. 22.

During the service, Petersen revealed that he and Riley are parents of a little girl, while reading his wife's tribute to her late mother. Following the news, Keough’s rep confirmed to ET that she and Petersen welcomed their daughter in 2022.

The same year, Keough penned a sweet tribute to their whirlwind romance, which began a year after they met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. Keough wrote that she and her husband reconnected during reshoots in his home country of Australia. The pair got engaged just six months after reconnecting .. and the rest is history.

"My husband is such a good person. He's calm and loyal and strong and sensitive. He's my best friend. It’s our ninth year together and we don't stop talking," the Zola actress wrote.

"Relationships I had prior to Ben, you hit a point where maybe you don't have as much in common with the person as you thought. And we just don’t have that. We are always talking and we’re always excited to get on the phone and chat. I love that. We’ve had some amazing big things happen, but also just the quiet moments when you’re in someone else’s presence and they make everything more joyful. At the end of the day, there is no side of me that he doesn’t know or love, and vice versa."

Here is a closer look at Ben.

He does his own stunts -- and acts

Petersen is familiar with the world of Hollywood. The Australian stuntman worked on Mad Max: Fury Road, where he met his wife in 2013. His additional credits as a stuntman include Suicide Squad, Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Wonderland and The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies.

He’s a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

In 2021, Riley revealed that her man accomplished a goal that he had set for himself and celebrated it on Instagram. After intense training, Petersen got his black belt.

"Ben got his black belt today in BJJ. He always wanted to get his black belt before he turned 30 and he did it!!! I’m so proud of you @isitmeurlooking4 ❤️🎉❤️😭," the proud wife wrote.

He’s got a tattoo dedicated to his love

In 2021, Ben -- with the help of his wife -- revealed that he has ink dedicated to his wife. In a picture featuring him standing and his wife holding the bottom of his pants, a tattoo the reads "Riley" in old English letters is flashed on the bottom of his mid-section.

He has a project coming up

According to Deadline, Petersen will work alongside Blu Hunt and Katherine Hugh and John Karna in the upcoming film, The Dead Thing.

Petersen and Keough Got Married … Twice

After meeting in 2013 and becoming engaged a year later, Petersen and Keough said their I do's two times. According to the actress, while she and Petersen were building a school in Nepal they tied the knot in a Hindu celebration thrown by the people of the town.

"6 years ago we were in Nepal helping build a school and the people in town we were staying in heard we were engaged and wanted to throw us a Hindu wedding," Keough shared as she celebrated their anniversary in 2021.

“We hadn’t showered in a week because we were too cold to shower. 😂The whole town came, we were so honored and surprised, it was so special. I committed to spending 7 lifetimes with you... I dunno about that...we’ll see how this one goes. 🤪But thank you for being you and coming to me my best friend @isitmeurlooking4."

The pair got married, once again, in front of their family and friends during a ceremony in Napa Valley, California.

He has a baby girl

Petersen took the stage during Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service and spoke on behalf of his wife, who sat in the audience. While reading a letter she penned to her late mother, it was revealed that they had a daughter.

"Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life, I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me," he read to the crowd. Shortly after, Keough’s rep confirmed that she and Petersen welcomed a daughter in 2022.

