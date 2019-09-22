Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reunited at the Emmys.

The estranged couple walked the purple carpet together at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, despite splitting more than two years ago.

Stiller and Taylor, who have not officially filed for divorce, happily posed for photographs as they made their way down the carpet. The pair had been married for 17 years before their split.

Shutterstock

In May 2017, Stiller and Taylor announced their breakup in a joint statement to ET.

"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate," Stiller and Taylor said at the time. "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Since their split, they have been spotted several times at various events, most recently in April for a family outing to see the Broadway musical of Pretty Woman.

The pair, who met while filming a never-broadcast TV pilot called Heat Vision and Jack, tied the knot in May 2000 at an oceanfront ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii.

"When I met her, I pretty much thought, 'That's the person,'" Stiller told ET in a 2007 interview. "It was like, 'Wow, this is a great person. I love her.'"

They have two children together: daughter Ella Olivia, 17, and son Quinlin Dempsey, 14.

Stiller was nominated for two Emmys on Sunday for his work on Showtime's Escape at Dannemora: Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special and Outstanding Limited Series.

