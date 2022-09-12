Ben Stiller Turns 2022 Emmys Into Father-Daughter Date Night With Ella Stiller
Ben Stiller had one of the most special dates at the 2022 Emmys: his daughter, Ella Stiller!
The Severance executive producer stepped out on the gold carpet outside the Microsoft Theater on Monday, looking dapper in a classic tuxedo. By his side was his and wife Christine Taylor's firstborn, coordinating with her dad in a black gown. The couple are also parents to 17-year-old son Quinlin.
While the 20-year-old actress has accompanied her father on various red carpets over the years, this marks the first time she's joined Ben at the Emmys.
Fortunately for the father, daughter and Severance fans, it's shaping up to be a special night for the Apple TV+ series. The show is nominated in seven categories, including for Outstanding Drama Series as well as an Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series nod for Ben.
But, ultimately, it will be a memory to add to the Stiller family album. "It’s become much more deliberate for me over the years wanting to have time with my family and having kids who are now much older," the proud dad previously told ET's Rachel Smith. "I think the pandemic has also put a new lens on that for everybody in looking at what’s important in terms of the time that we have together."
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson will broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
