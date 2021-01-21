Bernie Sanders Reacts to Inauguration Mittens Memes

Bernie Sanders has reacted to those mittens memes -- and his response is as Bernie as it gets. The Vermont senator told reporters on Thursday that the viral photo of him from President Joe Biden's Inauguration the day prior "makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont."

"We have some good coats as well," he added, according to NBC News' Garrett Haake.

Sanders' bundled-up look -- courtesy of a Burton down jacket and patterned mittens made by a local Vermont teacher named Jen Ellis -- went viral on Wednesday with the hashtag #BerniesMittens.

“We have some good coats, as well,” he adds. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 21, 2021

In an interview with CBS' Gayle King on Inauguration Day, Sanders explained the practicality of his outfit.

"In Vermont we dress warm. We know something about the cold, and we're not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm, and that's what I did today," Sanders stated.

Still, fans -- and celebs -- couldn't get enough. Demi Moore added Sanders to her iconic Ghost scene.

And Ryan Reynolds welcomed the senator to Deadpool's world.

See more below.

Bernie knew there was a mixup. pic.twitter.com/eIcR80s1v7 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 21, 2021

How I Met Your Bernie pic.twitter.com/mbLOf9is9r — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) January 21, 2021

The new arrival is causing quite a stir. 👀 #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/peNG7DkpgH — Bachelor Nation (@bachnation) January 20, 2021

