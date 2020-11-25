Shopping

Best Black Friday Deals at Macy's -- Take Up to 65% Off

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Macy's Black Friday
ET

Macy's Black Friday sale is happening now! Macy's has launched early Black Friday deals offering shoppers a sneak peek into their Black Friday sale and letting you shop them ahead of Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

Get an amazing deal on a range of categories from the retailer including women's clothing, jewelry, menswear, kids, baby, home decor, kitchen appliances, cookware, shoes, bedding and bath products. These markdowns are labeled as "Black Friday Special" and no coupon code is needed. In addition, select items are up to 20% off the regular price with the promo code SALE.

Macy's Black Friday preview sale is the perfect place to take advantage of deals during the holiday shopping season. Shipping is free at $25 and returns are extended until Jan. 31. A curbside pickup option and same-day delivery are available.

See every Black Friday deal at Macy's Black Friday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.

Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven
Martha Stewart Collection
Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven
Macy's
Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven
Martha Stewart Collection
Martha Stewart Collection's Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven is ideal for slow cooking your favorite dishes like pot roasts or stews. Excellent in quality (it's Martha's, after all), this round dutch oven comes in six different colors to match your existing pot and pan sets or your kitchen decor. Grab it now while it's 60% off at Macy's Black Friday One Day Sale.
REGULARLY $99.99
IGI Certified Diamond (1-3/8 ct. t.w.) Stud Earrings in 14K Gold
Macy's
IGI Certified Diamond (1-3/8 ct. t.w.) Stud Earrings in 14K White, Yellow or Rose Gold
Macy's
IGI Certified Diamond (1-3/8 ct. t.w.) Stud Earrings in 14K Gold
Macy's
Planning to go big with a holiday gift this season for that special person on your list? These diamond earrings are a whopping 65% off for Black Friday. 
REGULARLY $3,800
Hooded Down Coat
Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Hooded Down Coat
Macy's
Hooded Down Coat
Ralph Lauren
This Lauren by Ralph Lauren Hooded Down Coat comes in eight different colors and is available in sizes XXS-XL. This winter jacket is a whopping $160 off the retail price while supplies last.
REGULARLY $275
Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker
Macy's
Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker
Instant Pot
The do-it-all Instant Pot Duo Nova is 53% off. This versatile kitchen essential pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, warms and makes rice, meats, soup and more.
REGULARLY $149.99
14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, Created for Macy's
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, Created for Macy's
Macy's
14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, Created for Macy's
Rachael Ray
Gift this gorgeous sky blue 14-piece cookware set from Rachael Ray. Get an extra 15% discount from the sale price.
REGULARLY $299.99
Saltwater Duck Booties, Created for Macy's
Sperry
Sperry Saltwater Duck Booties, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Saltwater Duck Booties, Created for Macy's
Sperry
The classic Sperry duck boot gets a glamorous makeover with gold laces and shimmery upper.
REGULARLY $120
Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups
Ninja
Ninja BL660 Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups
Macy's
Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups
Ninja
The Ninja BL660 Professional Blender is perfect for everything from frozen drinks to your daily smoothies and comes with additional single-serve cups. 
REGULARLY $149.99
Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's
32 Degrees
32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's
32 Degrees
This warm, packable down puffer coat has a removable hood and water-resistant finish. Over 7,000 customers have purchased this winter staple!
REGULARLY $100
Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face
The North Face Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
Macy's
Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face
Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali glove feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality.
Neuro Smooth 1.25" Flat Iron
Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth 1.25" Flat Iron
Macy's
Neuro Smooth 1.25" Flat Iron
Paul Mitchell
The Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth 1.25" Flat Iron is a professional-grade styling tool which features adjustable temperature control, IsoTherm titanium plates and a microchip to allow for lightning-fast heat recovery.
REGULARLY $149.99
Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set, Created for Macy's
Charter Club
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set, Created for Macy's
Charter Club
Get festive in this cozy plaid print flannel pajama set from Charter Club.
REGULARLY $59.50
6.5 Qt. Slow Cooker
All-Clad
6.5 Qt. Slow Cooker
Macy's
6.5 Qt. Slow Cooker
All-Clad
This slow cooker is a kitchen essential for the upcoming chilly months.
REGULARLY $224.99
Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
First Impressions
First Impressions Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
Macy's
Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
First Impressions
This plush A-line coat with hood is absolutely adorable.
REGULARLY $40
Duo-Stitch Hoodie
Sun + Stone
Sun + Stone Duo-Stitch Hoodie
Macy's
Duo-Stitch Hoodie
Sun + Stone
This stylish hoodie by Sun + Stone features contrast trim and drawstring.
REGULARLY $60
Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Epic Threads
Epic Threads Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Macy's
Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Epic Threads
This adorable little boys fox packable puffer jacket comes with a matching bag.
REGULARLY $40
Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw
Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw
Macy's
Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw
Blue Ridge
A super soft, snuggly throw is always a good holiday gift idea. We love this chic faux sherpa design.
REGULARLY $39.99
Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress
Tommy Hilifiger
Tommy Hilfiger Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress
Macy's
Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress
Tommy Hilifiger
This Tommy Hilfiger Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress will be an essential part of your fall wardrobe.
REGULARLY $129
Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater
Nautica
Nautica Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater
Macy's
Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater
Nautica
This little girls Nautica zip-up jacket is great for layering during the winter months.
REGULARLY $45
1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs
Carter's
Carter's Carters Baby Boy 1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs
Macy's
1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs
Carter's
How adorable is this cheetah print footie pajamas for baby? Score this for only $8!
REGULARLY $20

