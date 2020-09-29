BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards are ready to honor the best in music, activism and culture!

Following the 2020 BET Awards, which paved the way as one of the first awards shows to take place amid the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing Black Lives Matter protests back in June, next month's Hip Hop Awards will pay tribute to some of the best songs and videos of the year, as well as the industry's biggest hustlers, the most visible hip hop platforms, and the most impactful protest tracks.

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch lead this year's nominations, with 12 and 11 nods, respectively, including several for their "Rockstar" collab. Drake tied for third-most, at eight nods apiece, with Megan Thee Stallion -- whose "Savage" remix with Beyoncé scored Queen Bey three nominations of her own.

Hip Hop Artist of the Year nominees include Lil Baby, Future, DaBaby, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch, while the New Hip Hop Artist of the Year category is set to honor Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Pop Smoke and Rod Wave.

The 2020 BET Hip Hip Awards will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on BET, and simulcast on BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.

Read on for the complete list of nominations!

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

"BOP" - DaBaby

"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Toosie Slide" - Drake

"Life Is Good" - Future feat. Drake

"The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby

"The Box" - Roddy Ricch

BEST COLLABORATION

"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Life Is Good" - Future feat. Drake

"WHATS POPPIN (Remix)" - Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne

"Savage (Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

"Hot Girl Summer" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

"Ballin'" - Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch

BEST DUO OR GROUP

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

EarthGang

JackBoys

Migos

Run the Jewels

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapsody

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

DJ OF THE YEAR

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Mustard

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

JetsonMade

Mike WiLL Made-It

Mustard

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

SONG OF THE YEAR

"BOP" - DaBaby – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy

"Life Is Good" - Future feat. Drake – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ

"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – Produced by SethInTheKitchen

"Savage (Remix)" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – Produced by J. White Did It

"The Box" - Roddy Ricch – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze

"Toosie Slide" - Drake – Produced by OZ

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Blame it on Baby - DaBaby

Kirk - DaBaby

High Off Life - Future

My Turn - Lil Baby

Suga - Megan Thee Stallion

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Mulatto

NLE Choppa

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Beyoncé - "Savage (Remix)" (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

BIA - "Best on Earth" (Russ feat. BIA)

Cardi B - "Writing on the Wall" (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)

Future - "Roses (Remix)" (Saint Jhn feat. Future)

Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar" (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

Travis Scott - "Hot (Remix)" (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

IMPACT TRACK

"Lockdown" - Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock

"Rockstar (BLM Remix)" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Snow on tha Bluff" - J. Cole

"The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby

"Afeni" - Rapsody feat. PJ Morton

"Sue Me" - Wale feat. Kelly Price

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Djonga (BRAZIL)

Kaaris (FRANCE)

Khaligraph Jones (KENYA)

Meryl (FRANCE)

Ms Banks (UK)

Nasty C (SOUTH AFRICA)

Stormzy (UK)

The 2020 BET Hip Hip Awards will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9pm PT/ET on BET, and simulcast on BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.

BET Awards 2020: Beyonce Gives Powerful Call to Action as She Accepts the Humanitarian Award This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

BET Awards 2020: Best and Biggest Moments

BET Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

2020 BET Awards Performances: Watch Chloe x Halle, Alicia Keys & More!

Related Gallery