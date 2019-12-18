President Donald Trump has been impeached.

The 73-year-old businessman-turned-politician became the third president in United States history to be impeached on Wednesday after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for high crimes and misdemeanors.

In a 230 to 197 vote, the House accused Trump of "betraying the country for his own political benefit and recommending the Senate remove him from office," per CBS News. Following the breaking news, celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts and comments on the historic decision.

"I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken," Alyssa Milano tweeted. "What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover."

Bette Midler simply tweeted: "Impeached."

"This President is not being Impeached because he’s a liar or immoral or a misogynist or a white nationalist or incompetent or ignorant. He’s being Impeached because he committed the High Crimes of Abuse of Power & Obstruction of Congress," Rob Reiner wrote.

See more reactions below:

In God We Trust pic.twitter.com/xbMCTDhgp4 — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) December 19, 2019

I GOT IN! I AM SEATED IN THE HOUSE GALLERY FRONT ROW WITNESSING HISTORY. CONGRESS IS ABOUT TO IMPEACH A LAWLESS, CRIMINAL PRESIDENT. I had to give my phone up, but will be back tonight and on the podcast to share what I witnessed. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 19, 2019

This partisan, political impeachment is an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/MdWDSXQlh0 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 18, 2019

People want Trump impeached but you really want Pence ? He reminds me of one of the founding fathers in the purge — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) December 19, 2019

Dangerous precedent...gonna cause a major tit for tat retaliation now for whomever is in power..fasten your seatbelts, it’s gonna be a bumpy decade — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 19, 2019

😂TRUMP!!!! Bye Felicia!!!!! — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) December 19, 2019

I had a "That's So Raven" moment in 2017, I knew this would happen. Let's get this clown out of office! https://t.co/RlTFhY7XUI — Todrick Hall (@todrick) December 19, 2019

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

Donald John Trump, 45th President of the United States has been formally #Impeached. #ImpeachmentDaypic.twitter.com/V2WlHLG1ki — Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) December 19, 2019

trump being impeached is the best christmas present ever 🎁 — christina perri (@christinaperri) December 19, 2019

216 votes !!!! — ⓇⓄⒸⓈⒾ (@rocsidiaz) December 19, 2019

Everybody's saying 'Trump just got impeached.' https://t.co/XFYsOQpVdF — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) December 19, 2019

The House of Representatives rightly carried out its constitutional responsibility by voting to impeach Donald Trump, the most corrupt president in our history. No one, including the president, is above the law. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 19, 2019

who our next president tho? I never seen one of these jawns happen lol 🤔 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 19, 2019

Asking for a friend who is me: Can a president be re-elected if they were impeached? — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) December 19, 2019

Donald Trump has been impeached, not sure what that entails because the language in the meaning of that can be tricky I’m sure... — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 19, 2019

It's fascinating to me, having observed politics for a long time, that @realDonaldTrump's strategy is to campaign and act as if he's not paying attention to what's happening on Capitol Hill while he's being impeached in real time. https://t.co/KVhftoIqS4 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 19, 2019

Donald Trump has abused our diplomatic relationships and undermined our national security for his own personal, political gain. By voting to impeach him, the House has taken an important step to hold him accountable. I'm ready to fulfill my constitutional duty in the Senate. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 19, 2019

