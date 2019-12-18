Bette Midler, Alyssa Milano & More Celebs React After Donald Trump Becomes 3rd U.S. President to Be Impeached
President Donald Trump has been impeached.
The 73-year-old businessman-turned-politician became the third president in United States history to be impeached on Wednesday after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for high crimes and misdemeanors.
In a 230 to 197 vote, the House accused Trump of "betraying the country for his own political benefit and recommending the Senate remove him from office," per CBS News. Following the breaking news, celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts and comments on the historic decision.
"I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken," Alyssa Milano tweeted. "What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover."
Bette Midler simply tweeted: "Impeached."
"This President is not being Impeached because he’s a liar or immoral or a misogynist or a white nationalist or incompetent or ignorant. He’s being Impeached because he committed the High Crimes of Abuse of Power & Obstruction of Congress," Rob Reiner wrote.
See more reactions below:
