'Better Call Saul' Series Finale: Fans React to Saul Sacrificing Himself to Save His Ex-Wife Kim
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Monday’s series finale of Better Call Saul!
Better Call Saul aired its series finale Monday night and fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the many twists and turns during the final one-hour episode of the Breaking Bad prequel.
While Walter White making an appearance in the last minutes of the season 6 finale had people talking, it was what happened between Saul a.k.a Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and his ex-wife, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) that shocked diehard fans most.
In the end, Jimmy decided to trade his sentence for Kim's. Instead of the 7 years he was supposed to serve, he admitted he helped build Walt’s drug empire, giving him an 86-year-old sentence, clearing Kim of any wrongdoing, and allowing her to walk away and restart her life as a lawyer.
The episode ends with Kim visiting Jimmy in prison, after sharing a cigarette together in his cell, a call to season 1, Kim leaves the prison, and Jimmy watches her through a chain-link fence from the inmates’ basketball court, shooting finger guns at her as she walks out.
"How it started/how it ended #bettercallsaul," one fan tweeted, with another shipping Jimmy and Kim's lasting and albeit complicated relationship, "Kim & Jimmy forever 😭 #BetterCallSaul." Another fan lamented over Jimmy's sentence while one viewer applauded the emotional end to the series. "OMG I AM CRYING SO MUCH #BetterCallSaulFinale #BetterCallSaul," they wrote.
Several of the show's stars also bid farewell to the show, including Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael McKean, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito and Luis Moncada.
Ahead of the finale, Seehorn wrote on Instagram: "0% ready for this. But, could not be prouder to share the exquisite ending that #PeterGould wrote and directed. I hope it stirs your heart, your mind, & your soul the way it did mine. I'm still thinking about it. I will be forever grateful to have been part of the epic story telling of the #BetterCallSaul & #BreakingBad universe. There are no words that can express how much I have loved creating #KimWexler with my incredible writers, directors, cast & crew. To have such a generous & lovely response from fans & critics all these years, on top of this, has been incredible & appreciated from the bottom of my heart."
Fabian also shared a behind-the-scenes look at his first days on set. "Babies," he captioned one of the images, posted to his Twitter.
"First Day," read another tweet, which featured a black-and-white photo on set.
Mando also took to Twitter, sharing a series of photos from his time on the series over writing, "All good things come to an end. #BetterCallSaul #SaulGone Thank you to the fans for six magical, life changing seasons."
Esposito wrote in his own tweet, "The series finale of #BetterCallSaul airs tonight! What a journey it has been with my amazing #BCS family. I have been so fortunate to work with the most incredible people, on such an incredible show! Enjoy our final episode, #SaulGone."
The show's writer, Thomas Schnauz, also paid tribute to the series' end ahead of the finale, tweeting, "#BetterCallSaul finale tonight! Can't believe it's all over. Here's pic @futurejenn Carroll took on 1st day of filming on S1, before any of us knew what the hell the show was, but thru @petergould's amazing guidance, it turned into something very special. Peter brings it home!"
See more reactions to the show's epic series finale below:
