'Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk Drops His Pants, Shows Off Naked Butt -- See the NSFW Pic!

Now, this is how you make a splash.

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk made a surprise appearance at the summer Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday in Beverly Hills, California, where he celebrated the season five renewal of the Breaking Bad prequel in a rather revealing way.

Moments before Odenkirk took the stage, AMC had announced that the series had gotten the official greenlight for another season, prompting the leading man to bask in the good news in unprecedented fashion.

Odenkirk told the roomful of reporters that he got a tattoo to pronounce the upcoming Aug. 6 premiere of Better Call Saul season four, proceeding to unbuckle his pants, which prompted nervous laughter in the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom.

Seconds later, Odenkirk revealed a (temporary) tattoo on his butt, touting the show's fast-approaching return date.

“See that?” Odenkirk quipped after proudly showing off his bare behind. “I’m a real company man. I want everybody to know when it’s coming back. It was such a long wait. So where can I put the information where everybody will see it?”

In addition to Better Call Saul, AMC also announced renewals for Fear the Walking Dead (season five) and McMafia (season two), as well as a new series from Jason Segel called Dispatches From Elsewhere, which marks Segel's return to series television since How I Met Your Mother ended in 2014.

