Betty Who Reveals She's Married to Zak Cassar (Exclusive)

Betty Who is a married woman! The 28-year-old singer confirmed to ET's Matt Cohen at the Unpregnant premiere this week that she and her fiancé, Zak Cassar are husband and wife. The pair got engaged in November 2017.

"Honestly, we have been waiting to have a big wedding because we want to do it right and do it fancy," she said, jokingly adding. "I just have to be so much more rich to throw a fierce fabulous wedding that I can actually afford."

"But we just felt like it was the right thing to just lock it down," she explained. "So if we want to travel, we're together, we have each other’s rights and everything. We just want to feel safe and know that we can take care of each other."

Betty Who, meanwhile, stars in the HBO Max movie, Unpregnant. The film follows a pregnant teen and her former best friend who embark on a road trip from Missouri to New Mexico. To celebrate its release, the cast and crew held a drive-thru premiere in Glendale, California.

"I feel really cool. I was lucky enough to be in my husband’s car tonight," the singer said of the event. "I'm having a great great time. I feel like we've done it right. He has the right car for the event. I'm feeling ready, I'm feeling excited, it's a strange time but I'm glad that we got to have a moment to celebrate."

When asked where her favorite place to road trip is, the singer said Montana.

"My whole life is a road trip because I'm a touring musician. I tour basically all the time, so I feel like I've been on a seven-year road trip at this point," she said. "One of my favorite places to drive through is Montana. It is genuinely so picturesque and I've never had a show there but when we take the tour bus through it I'm like, this is incredible! I get why people want to run away here."

As for starring in her first feature film, Betty Who said it was "really exciting and a little bit nerve-wracking."

"But honestly, the second I got there I was like, 'I'm having so much fun!'" she shared. "I was like, I don't want it to end. So it was definitely a really [great] experience for me and I'm hoping to do a lot more of it."

Unpregnant is now streaming on HBO.

