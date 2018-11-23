Beverley Mitchell Reveals She Miscarried Twins Earlier This Year

Beverley Mitchell is hoping her story will help others.

The former 7th Heaven star revealed in a heartbreaking blog post on Thursday that she miscarried twins earlier this year.

Mitchell, 37, who is already mom to 5-year-old daughter Kenzie and 3-year-old son Hutton with husband Michael Cameron, wrote that the was "excited" to learn she was pregnant with twins. But just a few weeks later, "our new dream of our growing family came crashing down" when she discovered she had miscarried.

"Honestly, my first instinct was to say I was fine, and to be honest; I was trying to be. I thought I had to be, for my family, for myself … Though it made sense in my head, my heart could not make sense of it," she wrote. "I never really considered that I would miscarry being that I had already had two healthy pregnancies. This was my misconception, you see, I didn’t know much about miscarriages and I didn’t know many people who had miscarried, or so I thought.”

Mitchell said that months later, she's finally starting to heal, thanks to her husband. "Today I celebrate my gratitude to Michael for being my rock, my best friend, my soul mate, my everything,” she shared. “I am incredibly grateful for my rock of a husband who had patience while I worked through the gammot [sic] of emotions.”

"If we are blessed with more children they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family and I am GRATEFUL, BLESSED, and THANKFUL," she added.

The Hollywood Darlings star concluded her post by encouraging other women to be more vocal about experiencing loss. "No one should suffer in silence,” she wrote. “To speak up and share your wounds, to allow them the opportunity to heal. Let’s remove the stigma, miscarriages happen, they are nothing to be ashamed of."

Mitchell opened up to ET about motherhood in 2015, expressing her gratitude about being able to go to celeb friends like Jessica Biel and Haylie and Hilary Duff for advice and support.

"It’s amazing that I’ve got this opportunity to go through this experience with my friends and that our kids are going to be able to grow up together and that we, as mothers, can just sit back and talk and chat and go through the ‘oh, today was a rough day’ or the highs of the day or the lows of the day,” she said. “I’m very grateful.”

