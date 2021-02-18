Beyoncé is helping out her home state of Texas.

The singer's foundation, BeyGOOD, and Adidas have teamed up with Houston's Bread of Life to bring relief to those affected by the deadly winter storms in Texas and the surrounding states.

People who are in need of immediate financial assistance are asked to apply through Bread of Life's Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form. The disaster fund will provide up to $1,000 for all who are approved.

Unseasonably cold weather and harsh winter storms have left millions of people without electricity and in some cases, running water in their homes for days. On Thursday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which controls the state’s power grid, said they have made “significant progress” restoring power overnight and power is down for fewer than 420,000 Texas customers.

"Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance. We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm," the BeyGOOD foundation tweeted.

Former Real Housewives of New York star and avid philanthropist, Bethenny Frankel, is lending the assistance of her of bstrong foundation, which provides emergency assistance to people in crisis.

"Given the current humanitarian crisis in Texas, #BStrong is loading trucks of aid to distribute to those ravaged by power outages, sub zero temperatures, lack of and contaminated water, death, and homelessness. Thank you to our new transport partner, @thencsgroup, for making this effort possible," Frankel wrote.

If you would like to help provide assistance for those impacted by the winter storms in Texas, you can donate to Houston's Bread of Life here.

