Beyoncé Officially Joins TikTok
Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Looks Just Like Big Sister Blue in New C…
Watch 'SATC' Superfan Penélope Cruz React to 'And Just Like That…
Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth Create Alternate ‘And Just Like Tha…
New Music Friday: The Album That'll Be Your New Life Soundtrack
Princess Charlene of Monaco Steps Down From Royal Duties to Seek…
Watch Taylor Swift Cringe Over ‘Drunk Taylor’ on TikTok
‘The Family Chantel’: See the Family React to Jah and Winter’s E…
Coi Leray Calls Megan Thee Stallion the ‘GOAT' After She Beat He…
JoJo Siwa Calls ‘DWTS’ Her ‘Happiness Outlet’ Following Split fr…
Halle Bailey Gushes Over Sister Chloe's Solo Success (Exclusive)
AMAs 2021: Jennifer Lopez Dresses as a Bride for 'On My Way' Per…
Watch BTS' Acceptance Speeches at the 2021 AMAs
'Rugrats': Here's Your First Look at the Holiday Special on Para…
‘Hawkeye’: Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton Joke About Being ‘Sword …
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Call it Quits After 2 Years Toge…
David Duchovny Reacts to Getting Eddie Vedder’s Musical Stamp of…
Adele on Why She Refuses to Make TikTok Music
Adele Gets Emotional Over Love for Her Son
Meghan Markle Reveals What Her Kids With Prince Harry Are Really…
The new queen of TikTok has arrived. On Thursday, a verified account for Beyoncé appeared on the platform, and Sony Music confirmed the account indeed belongs to the 40-year-old superstar.
Sony Music U tweeted on Thursday night, "New queen of TikTok has arrived 🐝👀 @Beyonce." As of press time, she's already racked up almost 200,000 followers despite having yet to post. Her bio is currently blank and she isn't following any other user.
Beyoncé already has official Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Beyoncé has on occasion shared intimate snapshots of her life on Instagram, including a look at her husband JAY-Z's 52nd birthday celebration earlier this month. The singer wore a show-stopping silver Gucci x Balenciaga suit, while the rapper wore a black bomber jacket. For more on the celebration, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Reese Witherspoon Thought Her Kids Might ‘Pass Out’ After Landing Beyoncé’s Latest Campaign
Beyoncé Features Daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy in New Fashion Campaign
Beyoncé Releases 'Be Alive' Song for 'King Richard' Movie: Listen