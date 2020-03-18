Beyoncé Retweets #HOMEcoming Online Watch Party and the Beyhive Is Freaking Out
Now let's get in formation!
The coronavirus-induced social distancing and self-quarantining has left fans finding new ways to connect -- which is what Beyoncé fan and Netflix editorial manager Jasmyn had in mind when she suggested a watch party for Bey's documentary, Homecoming, earlier this week.
Queen Bey herself ended up retweeting Jasmyn's suggestion for fans to all watch together Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, causing Jasmyn -- and the entire Beyhive to freak out.
"I AM ON THE FLOOR!!!!! BEYONCE RTED ME!!! WHAT THE HELLLLLL!!!! I AM DYIIIIIINNNGG SEND HELP!!!!! I AM CRYIIIIIIIIIIIIING," Jasmyn wrote on Wednesday afternoon, hilariously noting Bey's usual lack of Twitter activity. "Y'ALL she don't be tweeting. She don't be RTing. Y'ALL!!!"
See reactions to Bey's retweet -- and the #HOMEcoming watch party -- below.
Fans now plan to come together to rewatch Homecoming, and tweet their thoughts with #HOMEcoming -- a nod to everyone's plans to stay home as a precaution against coronavirus. #HOMEcoming is already trending in the US; fans can follow along via Twitter's #HOMEcoming rewatch event page to see global fan tweets in real time.
Since being declared a pandemic last week, the coronavirus has caused many Hollywood productions, concerts, festivals and more to shut down or be postponed. See more in the video below.
