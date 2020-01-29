Beyoncé is adding her love and condolences to the chorus of fans honoring Kobe Bryant and his family.

The pop superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a photo of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who was killed -- alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others -- in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

In tribute to the celebrated athlete and loving father, Beyoncé shares a heartbreaking snapshot of Kobe kissing Gianna on her head while the pair sat courtside at a basketball game.

"I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens," the music icon captioned the emotional post. "You are deeply missed beloved Kobe."



Beyoncé also shared two touching photos in memory of the father and daughter, including a beaming snapshot of Gianna, and what appears to be a yearbook photo of Kobe from his early childhood.



Beyoncé's tributes come shortly after Vanessa Bryant broke her silence in an Instagram post expressing her heartbreak and devastation over her family's loss, as well as her gratitude for the monumental outpouring of love and condolences.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she wrote, alongside a family photo. "We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately."

"I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way," she continued, in part. "Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever,"

See more on Vanessa's emotional and heartbreaking post honoring Kobe and Gianna's memories in the video below.

