Beyonce's Father, Mathew Knowles, Reveals He Has Breast Cancer

Mathew Knowles is sharing his story.

Beyonce's father has breast cancer, he shared with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan in an interview that will air on Wednesday. A promo posted on Twitter on Tuesday promises Knowles will open up during the sit-down about his diagnosis and fight against the disease, and well as his family's reaction to it.

"How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?" Strahan asks in the clip as a somber Knowles gathers his thoughts. Viewers will have to tune in to Wednesday's episode to see Knowles' response.

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @MathewKnowles, the father of @Beyonce and @solangeknowles, sits down one-on-one with @michaelstrahan and reveals his fight with breast cancer. See the EXCLUSIVE interview only on GMA tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Gmojh40ARb — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 1, 2019

Reports surfaced years ago that Beyonce and her father were feuding, but Knowles -- who managed Destiny's Child -- told ET at the time that there was nothing but love between them.

"These dangerous rumors defame my family name," he told ET in 2015. "They have no validity and hold no merit."

"There are many other important topics needing America's attention," he added. "No one needs more unnecessary negativity. Media like this needs to get on higher ground. I, for one, am focusing on lectures and seminars that help people achieve something positive and achieve better lives."

See more on the family in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyonce's Dad Says Destiny's Child 'Didn't Leave Our Eyes' When Working With R. Kelly

Mathew Knowles Opens Up About Solange and JAY-Z's Famous Elevator Fight

Mathew Knowles Says Twins Run in the Family: 'Beyonce Should Be Proud of That'

Related Gallery