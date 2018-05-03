Bianca Del Rio Is Heading to Moscow in 'Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate' Clip (Exclusive)

"What's the worst place on Earth?"

Bianca Del Rio will pop by for Thursday's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, but the answer to that question is not the werk room. The self-proclaimed "clown in a gown" is heading to Moscow in Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate, the upcoming sequel to her 2016 drag queen revenge comedy.

Whereas in the original, Bianca (Roy Haylock, out of drag) was the one seeking vengeance, this go-around it's arch-nemesis Debbie (Rachel Dratch) who's hatched "an overly complicated revenge plot" to trick Bianca into believing she won a Teacher of the Year award, only to have her locked up abroad in former USSR.

"I was watching that show you like and they were talking about how they throw gays off buildings in Saudi Arabia and I'm thinking, 'How do I get Bianca Del Rio to Riyadh?'" Debbie schemes in this exclusive clip. "So, then I'm thinking, 'OK, what's the next best worst place there is?' Russia!"

As with the first Hurricane Bianca, expect a big, silly comedy with cameos from all your favorite RuGirls (Alyssa Edwards! Katya Zamolodchikova! Shangela!), that also tackles real issues affecting the LGBT+ community. The original was about being fired because of your sexual orientation, this one focuses on anti-gay sentiments on a global scale.

"A lot of times, LGBT films have a tendency to be either completely campy and ridiculous or too serious that you can't get through it without sobbing or wanting to commit suicide," Bianca Del Rio told me when we sat down to discuss the first film. "So, the in-between is where we wanted to go, where it deals with hot topics, but in a fun way."

Watch the trailer for Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"After winning over the staff and students of Milford High School, chemistry teacher Richard Martinez aka Bianca Del Rio sent her nemesis Vice Principal Deborah 'Debbie' Ward to jail in a flawlessly executed plan. When Debbie is released from jail, she conjures up a scheme to do away with Bianca Del Rio once and for all, by luring her on a dangerous journey to Russia to accept a teaching award and cash prize. Filled with laughs, celebrity cameos and America’s drag superstars, HURRICANE BIANCA: FROM RUSSIA WITH HATE is packed with surprises and unlikely partnerships that spark friendship and acceptance."

Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate will be available digitally on May 18, with special preview screenings featuring appearances from Bianca and the cast held in the week ahead of release. (Tickets to all are available here.)

