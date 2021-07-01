'Big Brother' Reveals Season 23 Houseguests
It's time to meet the cast of Big Brother season 23.
On Thursday, CBS revealed the 16 houseguests who will be competing for the $500,000 grand prize this summer, which will have a theme of BB Beach Club. The new crop of houseguests will enter the house during the 90-minute live premiere on Wednesday, July 7.
As previously revealed to ET by Big Brother producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, the premiere episode will end with a "double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse" for some houseguests. They will also begin the season competing in teams.
Among the season 23 houseguests are a flight attendant, make-up artist, safety officer, start-up founder, farmer, professional dancer, kindergarten teacher, forensic scientist and an attorney, with their ages ranging from 21 to 40. Following CBS' directive last November that its reality shows feature casts at least 50 percent diverse beginning this year, half the Big Brother houseguests are BIPOC.
"We want great personalities, diversity of background experiences, age, where they're from, what they do, all of that plays into it. But it's interesting. We really just a unique mix of people each season. I say this every season, but it really does feel like personalities that we have not seen before. And we love that," Grodner told ET's Kevin Frazier of the cast. "Diversity of experience with the show as well because we have a lot of super fans, but we also have people that are new and I think that'll be fun to see."
"We're always for people that we feel are authentic," Meehan added. "We're really looking for authenticity and then like Allison said, layers. Because this is a marathon. They're in this house for three months. They can bring different things to the game and surprise you along the way. That's always what we're looking for."
Big Brother will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays -- which will feature live evictions hosted by Julie Chen Moonves -- all season long, with the 24-hour live feed available to stream on Paramount+.
Meet the 16 houseguests competing on season 23 of Big Brother below.
Name: Alyssa Lopez
Age: 24 (will turn 25 on 7/17/21)
Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.
Current City: Sarasota, Fla.
Occupation: Swimwear Designer
Name: Azah Awasum (pronounced AH-suh oh-WAH-sum)
Age: 30
Hometown: Baltimore, Md.
Current City: Baltimore, Md.
Occupation: Director of Sales Operations
Name: Brent Champagne
Age: 28
Hometown: Cranston, R.I.
Current City: Cranston, R.I.
Occupation: Flight Attendant
Name: Britini D’Angelo (pronounced BRIT-knee)
Age: 24
Hometown: Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Current City: Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Occupation: Kindergarten Teacher
Name: Christian Birkenberger
Age: 23
Current City: Harwinton, Conn.
Occupation: General Contractor Assistant
Name: Christie Valdiserri (pronounced val-dah-SER-ee)
Age: 27
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current City: North Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Professional Dancer
Name: Derek Frazier
Age: 29
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current City: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Safety Officer
Name: Derek Xiao (pronounced SH-ow)
Age: 24
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Start-Up Founder
Name: Brandon “Frenchie” French
Age: 34
Hometown: Camden, Tenn.
Current City: Clarksville, Tenn.
Occupation: Farmer
Name: Hannah Chaddha (pronounced CHA-duh)
Age: 21
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Graduate Student
Name: Kyland Young
Age: 29 (will turn 30 on 7/13/21)
Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif.
Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.
Occupation: Account Executive
Name: Sarah Steagall (pronounced STEE-gull)
Age: 27 (will turn 28 on 8/9/21)
Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC
Current City: Ft. Myers, Fla.
Occupation: Forensic Scientist
Name: Tiffany Mitchell
Age: 40 (will turn 41 on 8/5/21)
Hometown: Detroit, Mich.
Current City: Detroit, Mich.
Occupation: Phlebotomist
Name: Travis Long
Age: 22
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Current City: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Tech Sales Consultant
Name: Whitney Williams
Age: 30
Hometown: Portland, Ore.
Current City: Portland, Ore.
Occupation: Make-Up Artist
Name: Xavier Prather (pronounced PRAY-thur)
Age: 27
Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.
Current City: Milwaukee, Wis.
Occupation: Attorney
Big Brother premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more, watch below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Big Brother' Season 23 Premiere Ends With 'Game-Changing Offer'
'Big Brother' Stars Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Engaged
CBS Sets Premiere Dates for 'Big Brother,' 'Love Island'
'Big Brother' Alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Get Married