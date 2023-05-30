'Big Brother' Winner Xavier Prather Is Engaged to Kenzie Hansen

Big Brother alum Xavier Prather is engaged!

The season 23 winner took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he had proposed to girlfriend Kenzie Hansen over the weekend.

Prather shared a series of sweet shots, including the moments before and during the surprise proposal, which took place on a rooftop in Grand Rapids, Michigan. After getting down on one knee in front of a rose petal-lined sign that read "Marry Me," the couple was joined by loved ones to celebrate their engagement.

"May 27th, 2023 🖤💍," Prather captioned the post.

The post was met with lots of love from Prather's Big Brother family, including season 23 housemate Hannah Chaddha, who wrote, "still over the moon for both of you, congratulations baldie🤍 kenzie’s about to gain 5 new siblings!!! @xaviereprather @_kenziehansen."

Christian Birkenberger also commented, "WOWWWWWW CONGRATS BROTHER!!!! My guyyyyyy," with Azah Awasum writing, "Congratulations again X! This was just beautiful!!!! The taste 👌🏿👌🏿👌🏿👌🏿."

Prather shared more photos from the engagement on his Instagram Stories, including a look at Hansen's glittering diamond ring.

The lawyer and reality TV personality also revealed some BTS info about the proposal during a Q&A with his followers, in which he shared that Prather designed the ring with a little help from his bride-to-be.

"We went to the jewelers together," he shared, "but the ultimate design of the ring she left up to me."

As for the details surrounding the stunning surprise, Prather said it took five months to plan, but it would not have been complete without getting Hansen's parents' permission first before getting down on one knee.

"I wouldn't have been OK with asking one and not the other," Prather answered. "I took them both out to eat and asked them both for their blessing."

Prather was crowned Big Brother's season 23 winner back in September 2021, by a unanimous vote. Part of the season's "The Cookout" alliance, Prather made history by becoming the show's first-ever Black winner.

"It means everything," Prather told ET following his monumental win. "I came into this game wanting to do anything and everything I could to ensure that Big Brother season 23 would be remembered as crowning the first Black winner in BB U.S. history."

