'Biggest Loser' Trainer Bob Harper Engaged to Anton Gutierrez

Congrats are in order for The Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper!

The 53-year-old television star is engaged to his longtime love, Anton Gutierrez.

Harper shared the exciting news on Instagram on Saturday, posting a photo of the couple’s matching panther rings.

The photo’s location was tagged as Italian restaurant Via Carota in New York.

“Well this happened yesterday,” he captioned the photo. “A great combination of @cartier & @viacarota #loveislove #pantherring.”

Celebrities including Andy Cohen and Carson Kressley congratulating the star on the engagement, with Cohen commenting, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!! (And Via Carota is the perfect place to celebrate!).”

Gutierrez also posted a photo of their rings.

“I can do this forever,” he captioned his pic.

Harper was still basking in engagement glory on Sunday, posting a video showing him wearing a Pride shirt and captioning it, “Happy Pride Y’ALL!! 🏳️‍🌈 #worldpride2019 #imengaged.”

The engagement comes more than two years after Harper suffered a near-fatal heart attack while working out at the gym.

"I was in full cardiac arrest," he told Today weeks later. "My heart stopped. Not to be dramatic, but I was dead. I was on that ground dead."

See more on Harper below.

