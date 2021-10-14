Bill Clinton Hospitalized With Infection But Is 'On the Mend'
Bill Clinton Praises Hillary in Inspiring DNC Speech: 'She's Sti…
Samira Wiley Makes Emmys 2021 a Date Night and Talks ‘The Handma…
Watch Brendan Hunt Interrupt Kathryn Hahn’s Interview to Ask ‘Wa…
Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About ‘Ted Lasso’s 20 Nomina…
Catherine Zeta-Jones Explains Why She’s Excited to Play Morticia…
Angela Bassett Shares 'Black Panther 2' Update After Letitia Wri…
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Say ‘Love Is Blind’ Seasons 2 and 3 Are …
Mj Rodriguez on the Importance of Her Emmy Nomination (Exclusive)
Tracee Ellis Ross Admits She's Already Crying Over End of 'Black…
Emmys 2021: Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown…
Emmys 2021: Lorne Michaels ('SNL') Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: Debbie Allen Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: Kate Winslet -- Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: Brett Goldstein Crashes Hannah Waddingham’s Intervie…
Emmys 2021: The Cast of ‘Hamilton’ on Their Big Win and Possible…
Max Harwood on Channeling Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande in ‘Everybod…
Wendy Williams Has COVID-19, Postpones Season 13 Of ‘The Wendy W…
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Facial Cosmetic Surgery Results
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lead TIME100: Most Influential Pe…
Former President Clinton is currently in the hospital with a non-COVID-related infection, his spokesperson Angel Ureña said.
Mr. Clinton, 75, was admitted to UC Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday, the statement said. He is now "on the mend" and "in good spirits."
His physicians said in a statement that Mr. Clinton had been diagnosed with an infection and was administered "IV antibiotics and fluid." After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is "trending down" and he is "responding to antibiotics well." He remains hospitalized for "continuous monitoring."
According to a source familiar with Mr. Clinton's condition, said he was initially diagnosed with a urological infection, which then morphed into a broader infection. He did not go into septic shock, despite some reports, the source said. He's "up and about, joking and charming the hospital staff," the source said.
His physicians said they are in "constant communication" with Mr. Clinton's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. The former president had quadruple bypass surgery in 2004. In 2010 he had a clogged heart artery opened after suffering chest pains.
"We hope to have him go home soon," his doctors said.
Mr. Clinton was first elected to the presidency in 1992 at age 46, the third-youngest person in history to take office. At the time, his doctors said he was in "excellent health," but suffered from "allergies and a chronic voice problem, has a mild hearing loss and needs to lose weight."
In January 2001, shortly before leaving office, Mr. Clinton was treated for a cancerous lesion.
Upon leaving office, he suffered from elevated levels of cholesterol and blood pressure, according to The New York Times, although those problems are associated with aging.
Mr. Clinton has been active since leaving office, starting what later became known as the Clinton Foundation, which partnered with American Heart Association to form the Alliance for a Healthier Generation following his heart surgery in 2005.
According to AARP, Mr. Clinton stopped eating meat, fish and all dairy in 2010. "I just decided that I was the high-risk person, and I didn't want to fool with this anymore. And I wanted to live to be a grandfather," Mr. Clinton told AARP. "So I decided to pick the diet that I thought would maximize my chances of long-term survival."
-- Originally published by CBS News.
RELATED CONTENT
Bidens, Obamas & Clintons Reunite to Mark 9/11 20th Anniversary
'Impeachment: ACS': Bill Clinton's Sex Scandal Unfolds in New Trailer
Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera
Related Gallery