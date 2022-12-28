Bill Cosby Planning 2023 Tour Following Overturned Sexual Assault Conviction
Bill Cosby is planning a return to the stage. Cosby appeared on the Now With Scott Spears talk radio show Wednesday where he shared his plans for a comedy tour in 2023.
"Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do," Cosby said, confirming his plans to hit the road. "Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it."
Cosby's publicist, Andrew Wyatt confirmed the news, telling ET, "We’re looking at getting back out here around Spring/Summer of 2023."
His return to comedy comes after the 85-year-old actor's 2018 sexual assault conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in June 2021.
Cosby's last comedy tour came in 2015, which saw him performing at venues across North America. Those performances were not without controversy, as many were met with protests and eventual cancellations after nearly two dozen women came forward to accuse Cosby of sexual assault.
Cosby maintained his innocence at the time. He was later arrested in Dec. 2015 and went on trial for the criminal case in 2017.
Civil proceedings regarding the sexual abuse allegations against the comedian restarted in June 2022, with ultimately determining that Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.
Per the Associated Press, the jury delivered their verdict in favor of plaintiff Judy Huth, now 64, and awarded her $500,000.
Cosby has denied the allegations.
