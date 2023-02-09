Bill Gates Is Spotted With Rumored Girlfriend Paula Hurd at Australian Open
Bill Gates is in a relationship with Paula Hurd, multiple sources report. The Microsoft co-founder, 67, was spotted with his rumored girlfriend at the Australian Open last month. The couple sat next to each other during the men's singles final.
Paula, 60, is the widow of Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, who died in 2019. She and Bill were also spotted together at the 2022 Laver Cup in London in September.
Bill and his ex-wife, Melinda, first announced they were separating in May 2021, after a 27-year marriage. They finalized their divorce three months later. The couple shares three children -- Jennifer, 26, Rory, 23, and Phoebe, 20.
Peoplereported on Thursday that Bill and Paula are dating, but she has not yet met his kids. Paula shares two children with her late husband -- Kathryn and Kelly.
Last May, Bill opened up about his divorce, saying he would never regret his marriage with Melinda.
“Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition. Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce. But from my point of view it was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it," he said in an interview with Britain's The Times.
"You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else," he continued, saying that he would marry Melinda all over again.
As for whether he would tie the knot a second time, Bill added that he didn't have plans for his future, but does "highly recommend marriage."
