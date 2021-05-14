Get ready for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Nick Jonas will host the 2021 show -- following a three-year run by Kelly Clarkson -- which returns to its usual May date this year after being pushed to October in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jonas, of course, is a Billboard Music Awards veteran, previously winning three awards with the Jonas Brothers, and performing at the ceremony in 2019. This year, the show will feature an eclectic, decades-spanning lineup of performers, including Duran Duran, The Weeknd and BTS.

For all the details on how to watch the Billboard Music Awards, nominees, performers and more, read on below!

Billboard Music Awards date and time: When are the BBMAs this year? The show airs Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

How to watch the Billboard Music Awards: The show will air on NBC, which is also offered on several live TV streaming services, including including Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

If you sign up for Peacock, the show will also be available to stream on demand there on May 24.

Who's performing? Duran Duran will be making their performance debut at the show, debuting a brand new song from a remote performance in London, England. BTS and The Weeknd are performing as well, in addition to Pink.

Who's nominated? Drake is receiving the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award, while Pink is getting the Icon Award at the show. The Weeknd leads the pack with 16 nominations, including for Top Artist, followed by DaBaby with 11.

Additionally, rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth will receive the second annual Change Maker Award for his work in philanthropy and social justice.

See the complete list of Billboard Music Awards nominees here.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for the biggest moments from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

