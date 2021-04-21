Billie Eilish and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce were spotted out together.

The two were photographed grabbing coffee while out and about in Santa Barbara, California, this week. In the pic, the "When The Party's Over" singer is casually dressed in black biker shorts and a Snoop Dogg hoodie with a coffee in hand. The actor rocked a teal crewneck, jeans, a baseball cap and face mask. Eilish and Vorce were accompanied by her pitbull, Shark. ET has reached out to Eilish's rep for comment.

Vorce, 29, describes himself as a LA-based "actor, writer, degenerate," per his private Instagram bio. The actor is known for roles in Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?, Little Monsters and Dark Hours: Typee.

In additional photos shared by Page Six, the 19-year-old GRAMMY winner is seen cozying up to Vorce and laying her head on his shoulder. The two have yet to address their relationship status.

In Eilish's Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, the private singer did open up about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend "Q," aka Brandon Adams, aka rapper 7:AMP.

The pair share "I love yous" and frequently talk on the phone over the course of the film, but the relationship is strained by Eilish's career demands and Q's inconsistent behavior. As the documentary carries on throughout Eilish's whirlwind year, she and Q grow apart and ultimately split.

"I just wasn't happy," Eilish says, sharing that while she still loves Q, they didn't want the same things and was tired of trying to "fix" him. "I don't think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn't care less about…. There was just a lack of effort, I think. I was like, 'Dude, you don't even have enough love to love yourself, you can't love me. And you don't.'"

