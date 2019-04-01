Billie Eilish Likes When Her Outfits Make 'Heads Look Up' (Exclusive)

Billie Eilish is all about taking risks with fashion.

The 17-year-old musician opened up about her statement-making style to ET's Katie Krause at the Billie Eilish Experience launch last week. Naturally, Eilish donned Louis Vuitton head-to-toe via a bucket hat, face mask, pullover, joggers and sneakers colorfully emblazoned with the LV logo.

"I like to be judged, so I wanna see heads look up," Eilish said.

The singer, who recently released her highly anticipated debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, is known to go all out for fashion, rocking jaw-dropping designs that combine nostalgic '90s and futuristic styles topped off with a cool, androgynous attitude.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Spotify

"It's really sick. It's kind of exactly what I would want people to care about," Eilish continued. "Like, I don't know, the things that people sort of know me for are all of the things that I want to be known for, if that makes sense? 'Cause style's always been something I care about."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In addition to her sartorial choices, Eilish's unique sound and music videos have garnered a huge following, which is only projected to grow even more.

"You know, videos and visuals and, you know, designs and stuff, is also something. Those are the things people sort of ask me about, or compliment me about, so I'm really grateful for that."

For more music news, sign up to ET's newsletter Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Billie Eilish Has 'Always Been' Ready For Super Stardom (Exclusive)

Billie Eilish Reveals Justin Bieber Slid Into Her DMs (Exclusive)

Billie Eilish Gushes Over 'Boss Woman' Ariana Grande (Exclusive)