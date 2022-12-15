Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'
Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl.
"1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
Billie kept her child’s face out of the spotlight, only sharing the newborn's tiny little hands crossed over a beige outfit.
Her post also revealed that she and her husband, Austen Rydell, welcomed their second child on Dec. 12. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old son Kingston.
News of Billie's baby girl was shared earlier this week by her father, Bryan Lourd. On Tuesday, during a conversation with Variety, the veteran actor broke the exciting news about his granddaughter's arrival.
"I'm sorry. My daughter had a baby last night," Bryan said after stumbling over some words mid-chat. "I left the hospital at 1:30 and I got there this morning at six, so I'm a little tired, but happy. Everything's great. If I wander it's because the adrenalin is still flowing."
The actress revealed her second pregnancy in September when she stepped out for the premiere of Ticket to Paradise with a very noticeable baby bump.
"✨💖🪩🌸2️⃣🌸🪩💖✨," she captioned a photo from the event.
In October, Billie admitted that she was feeling a little "freaked out," ahead of her second child's arrival.
"I'm so excited and so freaked out," she told E!
As for what she was most excited for, Billie added, "Getting to see my son meet his sibling. I'm just so excited for that moment. I mean, he might not be that excited about it."
