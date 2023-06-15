'Billions' to End With Season 7, Sets August Premiere on Showtime

Billions is set to end with season 7 on Showtime, when the series returns with new episodes in August. The 12-episode final season, led by stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, also marks the return of Damian Lewis as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod.

After leaving Billions at the end of season 5, Lewis will once again share the screen with his original co-stars, Giamatti as Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr. and Siff as Wendy Rhoades, as well as Stoll, who first appeared in season 5 as Michael Thomas Aquinas Prince.

Ahead of the series' return, it was also revealed that Toney Goins, who plays Philip, had been upped to series regular. Goins will star alongside David Costabile (Mike "Wags" Wagner), Asia Kate Dillon (Taylor Amber Mason), Condola Rashad (Kate Sacker), Jeffrey DeMunn (Charles Rhoades, Sr.), Sakina Jaffrey (Daevisha "Dave" Mahar) and Daniel Breaker (Scooter Dunbar).

Led by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, Billions follows the lives inside and out of the cutthroat world of the United States financial system. According to Showtime, season 7 will see alliances turned on their heads, old wounds weaponized, loyalties tested, epic betrayals and enemies becoming wary friends as Axelrod's return raises the stakes for those among Wall Street and beyond.

"Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.

He added, "This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise."

That global franchise includes a number of spinoffs set in the United States and the United Kingdom. Among the announced series are Billions: Miami, set in the world of private aviation, and Billions: London, which will depict the world of U.K. finance. Additionally, Millions will follow a group of thirtysomething financial moguls while Trillions will be centered around the titans of industry who rank among the richest people in the world.

Billions season 7 will premiere Friday, Aug. 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime before making its on-air debut Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

