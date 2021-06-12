Like mother, like daughter!

At two months old, Bindi Irwin's baby girl, Grace Warrior, is just like her. On Friday, the 22-year-old conservationist shared a photo of herself holding her daughter. In the Instagram pic, baby Grace is wrapped up in a hoodie towel. In the second photo in the slideshow, Bindi is a baby and she is wrapped in a hoodie towel as she's held by her mom, Terri Irwin.

"Baby Grace Warrior & Baby Bindi Sue 💗 Like mama like daughter. We both love our hoodie towels," the new mom captioned the sweet side-by-side snaps.

Grace was born on March 25, on Bindi and husband Chandler Powell's one-year wedding anniversary. The couple has been sharing their little one's milestones on their Instagrams.

Bindi celebrated Grace turning two months by posting a cute photo of her in a koala onesie, adding, "She is the happiest little light in the world. 💛🐨 ."

Chandler also shared Grace's first encounter with a koala, writing, "2 months old 🐨 We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles and we’ve met a koala! We love you, Grace Warrior."

Grace is already a usual at the family's Australia Zoo, and goes on adventures with her parents.

"Family walks❤️ Grace saw her first wild swamp wallaby, noisy pitta and possum. She’s already a legend at spotting wildlife," Chandler wrote earlier this week.

