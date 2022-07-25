Bindi Irwin Rocks New Short Haircut, Celebrates Her 24th Birthday

Bindi Irwin turns a year older with a new look! On Sunday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star celebrated her 24th birthday and debuted her haircut.

“24 ✨ The last year has been filled with enormous growth, unpredictable/challenging times and above all, love beyond my wildest dreams. Without them realizing, my sweet family has given me the greatest gifts this year through their extraordinary actions each and every day,” Bindi wrote.

“My in-laws, the gift of no distance standing in the way of family bonds. My mum, the gift of perseverance, strength and a shoulder to lean on. My brother, the gift of enthusiasm for life and remembering not to sweat the little things. My husband, the gift of steadfast support and infinite kindness," she continued. "My darling daughter, the gift of finding beauty in all things and running towards happiness (and bubbles, which are the same thing to her) with an open heart. I’m grateful for another trip around the sun and another year to do my best making difference in this world. Thank you to everyone who is part of my journey, I’m tremendously thankful for you.”

Bindi’s emotional birthday post led with a picture of her and her husband, Chandler Powell, smiling as their 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior, who is digging into Bindi’s birthday cake. In the shot, Bindi shows off her new wavy bob haircut -- following years of having long brown tresses.

The photo carousel also included pictures of Bindi with her mother, Terri, and her brother, Robert, and photos of her posing with her family during the day's birthday celebrations.

Chandler also shared a series of pictures, leading with Bindi showing off her new haircut and standing in front of a tree. “Happy birthday to the most incredible person I know,” he wrote in the post dedicated to his wife. “You spend every day of the year thinking about others, I’m so happy that today is about celebrating you. You are the most kind-hearted person, caring mama, loving wife and my best friend. I love you(and so does Grace)❤️.”

Bindi replied in the comments, “Sweetheart ❤️ I love you with all my heart for all my days.”

Robert also got in on the birthday wishes for his sister. “Happy birthday to this legend of a sister! 🎉,” the 19-year-old captioned the photo of him and Bindi posing during her birthday celebration. “Thanks for being someone I can always count on for advice, support, kindness and a good laugh. Bindi you are an absolute boss! Hard worker, amazing sister and such a wonderful mum to Grace, she is a lucky kid! love you😁🤙.”

Bindi’s birthday comes a week after she took to social media to pay tribute to her mother on her 58th birthday. For more with the Irwin family, check out the links below.

