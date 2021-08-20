Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Grace Is Starting to 'Show Teething Signs' as She Shares Sweet Pics
Bindi Irwin on the Relationship Steve Irwin and Newborn Baby Gra…
'90 Day Fiancé': Elizabeth’s Dad in Tears Following Andrei and C…
How to Style Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Rodrigo’s Summer Looks fo…
'Riverdale': Michael Consuelos on Hiram's Origin Story and His H…
Brett Young Shows Off His New Nursery for Baby No. 2! (Exclusive)
Sarah Ferguson on New Book and What Princess Diana Would Think o…
John Travolta Is Very Proud of Daughter Ella's First Lead Movie …
Savannah Chrisley Confirms She and Ex Nic Kerdiles Are Back Toge…
Father-Daughter Duo Sean and Dylan Penn Talk Working Together on…
‘Outer Banks’ Season 2: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline on That E…
Henry Golding on New Movie ‘Snake Eyes’ and Being Immortalized a…
Ariana Grande Responds After Selena Gomez Sings Her Song
Watch Selena Gomez’s Grandpa Shock Her With His Gym Routine
Watch Selena Gomez Gets Trolled by Her Younger Sister
Selena Gomez Taught Steve Martin and Martin Short the Meaning of…
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds for Posting Thirst Trap of His…
Emile Hirsch on His Shared Connection With Anton Yelchin Through…
Angelina Jolie Wears Beekeeper Uniform to Celebrate Graduates of…
Ariel Winter Gushes Over Boyfriend Luke Benward, Can’t Wait For …
Bindi Irwin's daughter is reaching a new milestone! The 23-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that her nearly 5-month-old daughter, Grace's, teeth are starting to come in.
To celebrate the occasion, Bindi shared pics of herself with her tot, which were taken by her husband, Chandler Powell.
The shots, which show Bindi grinning as she holds her smiling baby girl, were taken on the "incredibly special" Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, the Australian conservation property that's dedicated to her late father.
"While we’ve been here our beautiful girl has started to show teething signs," Bindi captioned her post. "Early mornings and not much sleep for any of us. However, this little sunbeam smile makes it all worth it."
Grace's latest milestone came shortly after Bindi shared pics of her baby girl enjoying some time outdoors. In the adorable shots, Grace posed with her parents, as well as her uncle, Robert Irwin, and grandma, Terri Irwin.
The youngest family member even had her own camping chair for the outing, very similar to the ones Robert and Chandler used.
"Our Wildlife Warrior princess," Bindi wrote alongside the sweet pics. "I wish you could hear all of Grace’s 'Ah-Gooo' and 'Gheeeee' noises while these photos were taken. Her smile is the best part of our day."
Last month, Robert opened up to ET about his sister's journey into motherhood, saying, "She is such a good mom and she is really now trying to prioritize time with the family."
Watch the video below for more of ET's interview with Robert.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bindi Irwin Shares Pics of 'Princess' Grace's Adorable Camping Chair
Bindi Irwin's Husband Chandler Powell Shares Baby Grace's New Pastime
Inside Bindi Irwin's Life as a Mother, Wife and Conservationist
Related Gallery