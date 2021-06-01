Bindi Irwin Says She Feels 'All the Love in the World' as Poses with Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin is feeling the love! The 22-year-old conservationist took to Instagram over the weekend to share pics of her and husband Chandler Powell's 2-month-old daughter, Grace, with her family.
In the first shot, Bindi happily holds her sleeping daughter, as she smiles for a pic with her mom, Terri Irwin, and brother, Robert Irwin.
The proud mom also shared a pic that features her and Chandler grinning ear-to-ear while holding their daughter.
"All the love in the world," Bindi captioned her post.
Since welcoming Grace in March, Bindi and Chandler have kept fans up-to-date on their daughter's sweet milestones, from celebrating two weeks of life to getting her first khakis.
Last month, the trio had their first family dinner together. They followed up that night out by introducing Grace to a koala for the first time.
"Grace Warrior’s first koala encounter," Bindi captioned the pic. "She was fascinated and so was Milo our darling koala! Too cute."
Powell shared the same shot, writing that the sweet moment featured "lots of smiles, the best giggles."
Watch the video below for more on Bindi and Chandler's family.
