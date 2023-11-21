Grace Warrior is ready for her close up!

Bindi Irwin took to Instagram earlier this week to share a video of her and Chandler Powell's 2-year-old daughter attending her first-ever Steve Irwin Gala.

"Join us for Grace’s first ever #SteveIrwinGala raising funds and awareness for @wildlifewarriorsworldwide. Her happiness lights up the entire room! 💛," the former Crikey! It's the Irwins star wrote.

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

The video starts with Grace -- who wears a sparkly gold tulle dress -- as she joins her parents, grandmother, Terri Irwin, and uncle, Robert Irwin, on the red carpet. Everyone smiles as Grace gives a sweet twirl for the cameras.

At one point, her family chants, "Go Gracie, Go Gracie," as the tot adorably dances.

Grace didn't let stop there. Onstage, Bindi and Chandler joined Terri and Robert to give some remarks to the attendees of the fundraiser. Grace used the moment to shine, as she greeted the crowd with a "G'Day" and even channeled her late grandfather, Steve, with a "crikey!."

Grace, who was held in her mother's arms, also spoke into the microphone and called the event a "staff meeting," gaining laughs from the crowd.

Giving a review of her daughter's evening, Bindi shared that Grace wore her best sparkle dress for the occasion and was "very excited to see everyone."

The annual Steve Irwin Gala is held in both Brisbane and Las Vegas to raise money to continue the late Crocodile Hunter star's mission for wildlife conservation.

Bindi and her family have made it a point to celebrate Steve's legacy -- following his death in 2006. Just prior to the gala, Bindi penned a sweet message to her father.

"November 15 • Steve Irwin Day," the 25-year-old wrote next to a picture of her and her dad. "To the world, he will be remembered as the greatest Wildlife Warrior. To our family, he will be remembered as our world."

Earlier this month, Bindi shared how she and her husband decided to honor her father's legacy with their daughter's name.

"I thought I’d share the story behind our beautiful daughter’s name. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s," she wrote next to a photo of her giving Grace a piggyback ride.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad. Her last name is Powell just like her incredible Dada and his family. I think about how much meaning and love was poured into naming the most important part of our lives, our gorgeous Grace."

Click below for more of Grace Warrior's cutest moments.

RELATED CONTENT: