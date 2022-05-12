Blac Chyna celebrated her 34th birthday by getting baptized. The former reality TV star took to Instagram and posted a brief video of the occasion.

In the video, Chyna is in a swimming pool wearing an all-white outfit while a man performs the ceremony. A group of people are also standing poolside watching the ceremony unfold.

Chyna captioned the slow-motion video with, "Born again on my Birthday 🙏🏽 5/11/22 #newbeginnings."

The baptism ceremony comes just days after a jury reached a verdict and decided no monetary damages should be awarded to Chyna following her weeks-long case against Rob Kardashian and his family.

Chyna filed a $100 million lawsuit nearly five years ago and accused the Kardashian-Jenner family of scheming to have her Rob & Chyna reality TV show on E! canceled after one season as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob.

Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told reporters she plans to file an appeal. In the meantime, Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the legal costs for the appeal. As of Thursday, the page has raised $1,311 of its $400,000 goal.

