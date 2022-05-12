Blac Chyna Gets Baptized on Her Birthday Following Kardashian Trial: 'New Beginnings'
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Jury Reaches Verdict in Favor of Kar…
Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen on Who Wins in a Fight:…
Heather Rae Argues With Tarek El Moussa's Ex Christina Hall
Jon Gosselin and Daughter Hannah on Celebrating Her 18th Birthda…
Mandy Moore's Son Gets Confused When She Wears Older Rebecca Mak…
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Hannah Shares Why She Chose to …
Miranda Lambert Says She Was 'Drinking a Little Extra' After Bla…
Kailia Posey, 'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star, Dead at 16
Wendy Williams Wants to Meet With Sherri Shepherd Following New …
Jeannie Mai Addresses Rumors She's Joining 'The Real Housewives …
Met Gala 2022: Get Ready With Janelle Monae (Exclusive)
Adam Sandler Reveals How He Got Adam Levine to Perform at His Da…
How Scott Disick Feels About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Bark…
Ariana Grande Shares Kiss With Husband Dalton Gomez in Rare PDA …
Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Cries After Learning Her Mom Got …
Why Wendy Williams Says She Won't Watch Talk Show Replacement Sh…
Michelle Williams Pregnant With Third Child at 41
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Kanye West Walked Out of 'SNL' Mid-Mo…
'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela's Parents Tell Her and Biniyam They Need…
Blac Chyna celebrated her 34th birthday by getting baptized. The former reality TV star took to Instagram and posted a brief video of the occasion.
In the video, Chyna is in a swimming pool wearing an all-white outfit while a man performs the ceremony. A group of people are also standing poolside watching the ceremony unfold.
Chyna captioned the slow-motion video with, "Born again on my Birthday 🙏🏽 5/11/22 #newbeginnings."
The baptism ceremony comes just days after a jury reached a verdict and decided no monetary damages should be awarded to Chyna following her weeks-long case against Rob Kardashian and his family.
Chyna filed a $100 million lawsuit nearly five years ago and accused the Kardashian-Jenner family of scheming to have her Rob & Chyna reality TV show on E! canceled after one season as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob.
Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told reporters she plans to file an appeal. In the meantime, Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the legal costs for the appeal. As of Thursday, the page has raised $1,311 of its $400,000 goal.
RELATED CONTENT:
Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians: GoFundMe Page Set Up to Appeal Verdict
Blac Chyna's Lawyer Plans to Appeal After Kardashians Lawsuit Verdict
Kris Jenner on Blac Chyna Trial: 'I'm Glad It's Over'
Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit, No Damages Awarded