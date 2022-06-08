'Black Bird' Trailer Gives First Look at Ray Liotta's Final TV Role
Remembering Ray Liotta: ‘Goodfellas’ Co-Star Lorraine Bracco, J…
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
Kailia Posey, 'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star, Dead at 16
Johnny Depp's First TikTok Is Love Letter to Fans After Defamati…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty in Tax Fraud Trial
What Chris Rock Thinks of Jada Pinkett Smith's Plea for Reconcil…
Why Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Feel Overwhelmed By Travis Barker…
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out About School Shooting in His Texa…
Matthew McConaughey Tears Up Remembering Uvalde Victims at White…
Inside Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Rare Date Night in New York (Source)
Prince Louis Fights Back at Mom Kate Middleton During Platinum J…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Image of Daughter Lilib…
Justin and Hailey Bieber Denied From Dining at New York City Hot…
Amber Heard's Sister Speaks Out After Johnny Depp Defamation Tri…
Kim Kardashian Hints That She's Having the Best Sex of Her Life …
Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About 'Painful' Public Feud With K…
When Calls the Heart' Star Chris McNally Welcomes Baby With Juli…
John Legend on New Vegas Residency and Why Chrissy Teigen Gets '…
The first trailer for Apple TV+'s upcoming Black Bird series was released on Wednesday, featuring Ray Liotta's final TV role before his death last month.
The show, inspired by true events, tells the story of Jimmy Keene (played by Taron Egerton), who is sentenced to 10 years in prison for an unspecified crime but then given a fateful choice: Either he can stay in his minimum-security prison and serve the whole sentence or enter a maximum-security prison to befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Houser). It premiers on July 8.
Liotta plays Big Jim Keene, Jimmy's father. Black Bird creator Dennis Lehane recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he wrote the role with Liotta in mind.
"He wholly embodied a man who realizes that his lifetime of cutting corners and flitting along the edges of corruption have hung an albatross of very bleak options around the neck of his own son," Lehane wrote in a statement. "But as deeply flawed and compromised as the character is, Ray found the nobility in a man who would run into a burning building for that same son and never break his stride."
Liotta was perhaps best known for portraying real-life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. He died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters. There is no foul play suspected and there will be no criminal investigation. He was 67.
RELATED CONTENT:
Robert De Niro Speaks Out After Ray Liotta's Death: 'He Was Still Very
Martin Scorsese Regrets Not Working With Ray Liotta After ‘Goodfellas’
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Mourns His Sudden Death
Related Gallery