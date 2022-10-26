Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler, is singing Rihanna's praises! ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Coogler at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere Wednesday, where she asked how he managed to get RiRi to drop her first single in six years.

"I'll say this, I didn't get her to do anything. I don't think anybody can get her to do anything, she's a person who marches to the beat of her own drum," Coogler said. "I'm just thankful that she wanted to contribute to this, and I'll be forever grateful and not just to her, but all the other fantastic musicians that are on the soundtrack."

"But yeah, she is a big one, she is the one and only," he added.

"Lift Me Up" has global influences attached to it, with Coogler sharing that Oscar winner, Ludwig Göransson, drew on his own travels to not only record the track in five different countries but bring a worldwide feel to the song, dropping Friday.

According to a press release, the track was written as a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, with Rihanna, Tems, Göransson and Coogler all earning writing credits for the song.

"It has elements from his time in Senegal, several years ago, it has elements from -- obviously I recorded here in the states, recorded in the U.K., also recorded in Mexico. And then Tems and I and Ludwig sat down in Nigeria, and put some real work in on it, a few months back," Coogler shared.

Rihanna was also on-hand for the premiere, hitting the carpet with A$AP Rocky for a mom and dad's night out. The songstress looked dazzling in a muted-tone, sparkling dress, accented with long gloves. Rocky matched his partner perfectly in a structured jacket and pants look.

The new mom's appearance at the premiere Wednesday comes one day after announcing her musical comeback with "Lift Me Up," which is set to be the lead single from the upcoming film's original soundtrack.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," Tems said in a statement. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

"Lift Me Up" also serves as the first step into the next era of Rihanna's iconic career. Although she's been featured on various songs, the 34-year-old singer hasn't released an album since 2016. The news of her upcoming original song follows the recent announcement that she will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show performance.

"Lift Me Up" will be released Oct. 28 via Rihanna's own Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records.

To see who else showed up to the Back Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere, check out the gallery below.

