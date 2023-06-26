Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Blair Underwood is married, and his love story is one for the movies!

On Saturday, Underwood and Josie Hart tied the knot after getting engaged last year, and following a 43-year friendship. People reports that the Deep Impact actor and Hart said their "I dos" in front of 100 family and friends at the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic.

For her part, Hart wore a bespoke two-in-one gown by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona Couture Atelier. As for the groom, 58-year-old Underwood wore an evening jacket with a satin lapel with a linen vest and trousers by ISAIA.

The ceremony featured a welcome party for guests, a DJ set, Dominican food and a first dance to Tony Terry's "With You," which was performed by the artist. Together, the pair have nine children, who were all on hand to witness the special day.

Lamparski/Getty Images

Underwood and Hart met when they were 16 years old and have remained close friends throughout their lives. Following their respective divorces, the two decided to make their love official.

"My mother loved and adored her. We lived separate lives on separate coasts. We never saw each other a lot. But when we talked, there's always such a strong connection of just understanding each other," Underwood tells People. "It just feels so right. I just feel like it is the next step in moving forward in my life, and doing it together in our lives together."

In 2022, Underwood and Hart went Instagram official. In the sweet post, the Set it Off actor revealed the news of his engagement.

"My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he wrote. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins! #trinilife🇹🇹 pc:DiaDipasupil."

Underwood was previously married to Desiree DaCosta. The pair announced their split in 2021, following 27 years of marriage.

RELATED CONTENT:

Blair Underwood's Wife Desiree Files for Divorce

Blair Underwood on Cicely Tyson's Legacy of Excellence (Exclusive)

'Bad Hair' Tease: Killer Weave Film Stars Laverne Cox, Blair Underwood

Biggest Celebrity Weddings of 2022 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery