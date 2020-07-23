Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the couple that keeps on making people laugh. The husband and wife engaged in some cheeky back and forth in the Deadpool star's latest Instagram. It all began when Reynolds shared that his 2010 thriller, Buried, is now available on Hulu. In the accompanying clip, he's seen buried in a coffin and drinking out of a flask, which has been edited to include his Aviation Gin line.

"I think this just got me pregnant," the former Gossip Girland mother of three wrote.

And in true Reynolds fashion, the actor couldn't help but give his wife a sarcastic reply.

"I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of ever and ever," he wrote back. "If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you."

Instagram

Reynolds and Lively have been married for seven years, and they share three kids, daughters James, 5, Inez, 3, and their newest addition that they welcomed last summer, whose name they haven't revealed publicly.

In a May interview with Jimmy Fallon, Reynolds joked about choosing to quarantine with his "Hollywood" family instead of his "secret" one in Denmark.

"I'm quarantined with my family, with Blake and our three daughters and my mother-in-law as well. I know, it's the best. It's one of those things where it's a split-second decision, right?" he said. "You're thinking like, 'Oh yeah, we've all got to quarantine together.' But you're thinking, 'This is going to be a few days.' At least I like the people -- I love them, the people I'm quarantined with."

"It was a toss-up for a minute there, should I quarantine with my publicly facing family or my secret family in Denmark? It was a real toss-up. I miss [my Denmark family] very much right now," Reynolds continued. "I went with the Hollywood family. It's been great. It's a decision I don't regret at all. It's been fun."

Aside from joking with each other, the pair donated $200,000 to the NAACP during the Black Lives Matter protests in May.

See the video below for more on the Hollywood couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to NAACP Amid Protests

Blake Lively Cleverly Responds to Fake Photo of Husband Ryan Reynolds in a Speedo

Ryan Reynolds Jokes He's Turned to a New Method of 'Birth Control' With Wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds Jokes He’s ‘Mostly Drinking’ While Being Quarantined With Blake Lively and Their Daughters This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery