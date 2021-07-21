Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds for Posting a Thirst Trap Pic of His 'Fine A** Arms'
Ryan Reynolds Jokes He’s ‘Mostly Drinking’ While Being Quarantin…
Ed Sheeran Pranks Pal Courteney Cox With This NSFW Item and Leav…
Conan O'Brien Says Goodbye to Late-Night TV After Nearly 30 Years
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Tie the Knot, Will Britney Spears…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Had a Nose Job
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Nose Job, Rachel Lindsay Pens Op-Ed Ab…
Vin Diesel Confirms Cardi B Will Be in 'F10' and Teases the 'Gre…
Go Behind the Scenes of Naya Rivera's Final Movie (Exclusive)
'KUWTK' Reunion: Kardashians Address Rob Kardashian's Absence Fr…
Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Gets Married in 'The Pioneer Woman:…
'Cruella' Bloopers Featuring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson (Exclu…
Kate Middleton Rocks a Casual Look to Play With Kids at Natural …
David Harbour Talks ‘Black Widow’ and Teases Major ‘Stranger Thi…
Zach and Tori Roloff Talk Anniversary, Moving to the Farm and Am…
Alex Rodriguez Spotted With Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus: Wh…
‘Black Widow’: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Talk Playing…
Taraji P. Henson Is Excited to Celebrate Achievements of Black W…
'Kung Fu' Sneak Peek: Zhilan Demands Kerwin Ask His Estranged Fa…
‘Virgin River’ Returning to Netflix For Season 3: Here’s Everyth…
Creepy New ‘Candyman’ Trailer Explains Urban Legend’s Origins
Blake Lively is calling her husband out. The 33-year-old actress recently took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of the message she sent Ryan Reynolds after he posted a pic of himself holding a turtle.
In the shot, 44-year-old Reynolds is setting a turtle on the ground while wearing a white, short sleeve T-shirt.
After seeing her husband's post, Lively sent Reynolds a DM that read, "Are we supposed to believe this isn't a post about your fine a** arms?"
In a follow-up post to her Story, Lively reposted the pic, labeling it "Exhibit A." She zoomed in on the shot in her next two posts to further show off her husband's muscles.
This isn't the first time Lively and Reynolds, who share daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, have trolled each other online.
When the pair went to a New York Yankees game in May, Lively posted a pic of herself and Reynolds from the outing. The actress happily smiled in the selfie with her husband, but jokingly wrote alongside the pic, "I love meeting fans."
The previous month, it was Reynolds making fun of Lively for a costume she wore for her role in 2020's The Rhythm Section. He compared her look, which included a blue beanie, to the outfit he wore, which included a red beanie, while getting vaccinated.
Watch the video below for more on the fun couple.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ryan Reynolds Adorably Praises Blake Lively's Parenting Skills
Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi Who 'Stalked' Her and Her Daughters
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Sweet 'Mom & Dad' Date Night
Related Gallery