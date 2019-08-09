Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Buy a House Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are taking a big step in their relationship!

ET has learned that Stefani, 49, and Shelton, 43, have bought a new house together in the Los Angeles area. ET has reached out to both of their reps for comment.

Additionally, Stefani's current house is in escrow, ET has learned. The "Hollaback Girl" singer initially bought the 15,000-square-foot home with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, in 2006. She listed the seven-bedroom, seven-and-a half bathroom estate for $35 million in 2017, though the current listing for the property lists it at $24,995,000.

Jennifer Lopez previously lived in the home -- which features a pool, fitness center, guest house and tennis court -- and tied the knot with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, in the backyard.

Stefani and Shelton's exciting next step comes after a source told ET that the couple, who have been together since 2015, "are better than ever."

"They adore each other," the source added, noting that working on The Voice together "is truly an ideal situation for them."

"While filming The Voice, they've had the best time," the source said. "They’re playful, flirty, and laugh nonstop."

While everything is going well between the pair, the source added that they are in no rush to tie the knot.

"Blake and Gwen are head over heels in love, but don't want to feel rushed to tie the knot when everything is going so well in both of their lives," the source said. "Everyone is asking what they are waiting for, but they really just don’t want to rock the boat."

"They are both working so much and are loving their life as a family," the source adds of the couple. "Blake has made Gwen's boys a huge priority in his life and cares for them like their his own."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Blake Shelton's Sweet Relationship With Gwen Stefani's Sons

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'Better Than Ever' as They Reunite on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton Talks Marriage and How He'll Break the News

Related Gallery