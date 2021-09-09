Blake Shelton, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini and More to Perform During CBS' 'New Year's Eve Live'
Dierks Bentley Jokes About Not Being Invited to Blake Shelton an…
Inside Gwen Stefani’s Unconventional Honeymoon With Blake Shelton
'The Voice': Watch Ariana Grande Make Her Coaching Debut in New …
J.Lo and Ben Affleck Blend Their Families, Chadwick Boseman Hono…
'The Voice' Season 21: Kelly Clarkson and Jason Aldean on Their …
Beyonce Talks Fame, Teases New Music in Rare Interview
Jason Momoa Talks 'Aquaman 2,' Sweet Girl' and Dad Life (Exclusi…
Beyonce Shares Rare Glimpse at Twins in New Ivy Park Kids Ad
‘Heels’ Star Stephen Amell Talks Injuring Himself on the First D…
'AGT' Judges React to Finally Having a Live Audience Again
Renée Elise Goldsberry & Big Show Fight Bad Guys in 'Fast & Furi…
‘Invisible Monsters’ Shows the Heinous Nature of BTK’s Murders (…
Dixie D'Amelio Gets Emotional as Boyfriend Noah Beck Consoles Her
Britney Spears’ Father Jamie to Remove Himself as Conservator
Kevin Hart Dishes About His New ‘Off the Cuff’ Talk Show ‘Hart t…
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
Alex Rodriguez on Bringing His Entrepreneurial Spirit to ‘Be the…
Ariana Grande Responds After Selena Gomez Sings Her Song
Simu Liu on ‘Shang-Chi’s Historic Casting and Reacts to ‘Interes…
Country music fans are going to be able to count down to 2022 with some of their favorite artists!
On Thursday, CBS announced that it will be airing New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash special from downtown Nashville on Friday, Dec. 31 -- and the list of performers is impressive.
Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Zac Brown Band are all confirmed to hit the stage for the holiday special. Additional acts will be announced at a later date.
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will air 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
RELATED CONTENT:
Dierks Bentley Jokingly Reveals His 'Wedding Gift' to Blake Shelton
Miranda Lambert Features Her Ab-Tastic Brothers-in-Law in Music Video
Jimmie Allen Wants to Name Daughter After 'Game of Thrones' Character
Related Gallery