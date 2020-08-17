Blake Shelton started up a friendly feud with Luke Bryan on Twitter -- but it's hard to say who will win this round.

On Monday, Shelton tweeted a fake news story about drivers falling asleep at the wheel when listening to Bryan's music. "Wow! Just catching up on the news... Shocking! I have noticed some fatigue when @lukebryanonline comes on," he wrote.

The American Idol judge retaliated by referencing Shelton's newest songs, "Happy Together" and "Nobody But You," with girlfriend Gwen Stefani. "Your girlfriend is the only reason people are listening to your last two singles," he quipped back.

Shelton replied, "Hey, don’t hate just cause I know how to work the system!!!"

Wow! Just catching up on the news... Shocking! I have noticed some fatigue when @lukebryanonline comes on.. pic.twitter.com/O3Ck9WItsL — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 17, 2020

Your girlfriend is the only reason people are listening to your last two singles — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) August 17, 2020

Hey don’t hate just cause I know how to work the system!!! https://t.co/ZAUC3zbYGC — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 17, 2020

This wouldn't be the first time these two have cracked jokes at the other's expense. Back in 2018, Bryan quipped to ET that he didn't even give Shelton his new number when he switched phones.

"I don't wanna talk about him anymore," Bryan teased. "I don't feel like I need to boost Blake's career with my time on TV."

Here's more with the hilarious country crooners:

Luke Bryan Jokes Buddy Blake Shelton Won't Return His Calls (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Shelton Says He and Luke Bryan 'Had a Lot of Conversations' About 'American Idol'

Gwen Stefani Corrects Dua Lipa for Calling Blake Shelton Her Husband

Blake Shelton on Responsibility of Helping Raise Gwen Stefani's Sons

Related Gallery